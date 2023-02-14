Veerhealth Care Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in December 2022 up 3.96% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 92.13% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 62.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Veerhealth Care EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2021.

Veerhealth Care shares closed at 22.35 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 108.88% returns over the last 6 months and 102.81% over the last 12 months.