Veerhealth Care Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, down 31.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in December 2021 down 31.22% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 up 67.81% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 down 8.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

Veerhealth Care EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2020.

Veerhealth Care shares closed at 11.29 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.47% returns over the last 6 months and 36.19% over the last 12 months.