Veerhealth Care Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore, up 72.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore in December 2020 up 72.7% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 44.18% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020 down 2.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Veerhealth Care EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2019.

Veerhealth Care shares closed at 9.12 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 2.47% over the last 12 months.