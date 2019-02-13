Veerhealth Care Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 10.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in December 2018 up 10.84% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 up 22.06% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2018 up 31.71% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

Veerhealth Care EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2017.

Veerhealth Care shares closed at 7.60 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)