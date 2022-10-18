Veeram Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore, up 28.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore in September 2022 up 28.22% from Rs. 5.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 84.1% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 down 73.71% from Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2021.

Veeram Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2021.

Veeram Sec shares closed at 20.90 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.63% returns over the last 6 months and 29.17% over the last 12 months.