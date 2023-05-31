Veeram Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore, down 22.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore in March 2023 down 22.68% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 48.94% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 64% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.

Veeram Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.

Veeram Sec shares closed at 10.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -45.84% returns over the last 6 months and -15.62% over the last 12 months.