Veeram Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in June 2023 up 23% from Rs. 3.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 down 31.67% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 down 37.25% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

Veeram Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Veeram Sec shares closed at 9.01 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.47% returns over the last 6 months and -54.95% over the last 12 months.