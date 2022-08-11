Veeram Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, up 4.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in June 2022 up 4.11% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022 up 51.62% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Veeram Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2021.

Veeram Sec shares closed at 48.95 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.39% returns over the last 6 months and 197.21% over the last 12 months.