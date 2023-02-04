Veeram Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, down 8.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in December 2022 down 8.32% from Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 69.88% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 65.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.