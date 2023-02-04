English
    Veeram Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, down 8.32% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veeram Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in December 2022 down 8.32% from Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 69.88% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 65.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

    Veeram Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.457.494.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.457.494.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.178.174.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.12-0.93-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.04--
    Depreciation0.020.02--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.030.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.150.89
    Other Income0.200.390.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.410.541.25
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.410.541.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.410.541.25
    Tax0.080.290.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.330.251.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.330.251.10
    Equity Share Capital10.0910.0910.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.051.09
    Diluted EPS0.070.051.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.051.09
    Diluted EPS0.070.051.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited