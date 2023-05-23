Veer Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, up 20.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in March 2023 up 20.79% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 up 138.46% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

Veer Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

Veer Energy shares closed at 11.39 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.70% returns over the last 6 months and 24.34% over the last 12 months.