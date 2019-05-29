Veer Energy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 70.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veer Energy and Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2019 down 70.2% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2019 down 621.26% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019 down 500% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.
Veer Energy shares closed at 9.38 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and -49.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Veer Energy and Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.72
|12.31
|2.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.72
|12.31
|2.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.87
|5.38
|8.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.46
|5.55
|-5.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.17
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.27
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.91
|0.37
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|0.58
|-1.43
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.52
|1.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|1.11
|-0.18
|Interest
|0.02
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|1.07
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|1.07
|-0.23
|Tax
|0.17
|--
|-0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.80
|1.07
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|1.07
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|11.51
|11.51
|11.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|0.93
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|0.93
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|0.93
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|0.93
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited