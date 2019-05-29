Veer Energy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 70.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2019 down 70.2% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2019 down 621.26% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019 down 500% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Veer Energy shares closed at 9.38 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and -49.71% over the last 12 months.