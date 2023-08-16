Veer Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 16.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2023 up 16.15% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 137.63% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2023 up 9.68% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

Veer Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2022.

Veer Energy shares closed at 12.60 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.57% returns over the last 6 months and 21.86% over the last 12 months.