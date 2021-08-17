Veer Energy Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, down 68.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in June 2021 down 68.65% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 down 50.02% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021 down 39.33% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2020.

Veer Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2020.

Veer Energy shares closed at 16.55 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 75.88% returns over the last 6 months and 132.77% over the last 12 months.