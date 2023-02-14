Veer Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 41.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 234.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 64.86% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.