Veer Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 41.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 234.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 64.86% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

Veer Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.

Veer Energy shares closed at 10.45 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and 1.36% over the last 12 months.