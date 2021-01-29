Veer Energy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 18.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in December 2020 up 18.31% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 125.25% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 down 55.32% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

Veer Energy shares closed at 9.43 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.10% returns over the last 6 months and 5.84% over the last 12 months.