Veejay Lakshmi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore, down 46.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore in March 2023 down 46.5% from Rs. 20.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 124.02% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2023 down 297.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 36.55 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.88% returns over the last 6 months and -29.71% over the last 12 months.