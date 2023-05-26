English
    Veejay Lakshmi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore, down 46.5% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore in March 2023 down 46.5% from Rs. 20.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 124.02% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2023 down 297.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

    Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 36.55 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.88% returns over the last 6 months and -29.71% over the last 12 months.

    Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.0913.8520.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.0913.8520.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.307.3018.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.342.47-4.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.842.512.78
    Depreciation0.640.640.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.173.593.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.53-2.66-0.40
    Other Income0.090.050.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.43-2.61-0.31
    Interest0.080.550.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.51-3.16-0.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.51-3.16-0.80
    Tax0.110.02-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.63-3.18-0.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.63-3.18-0.73
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.21-6.27-1.43
    Diluted EPS-3.21-6.27-0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.21-6.27-1.43
    Diluted EPS-3.21-6.27-0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Machinery #Veejay Lakshmi #Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:10 pm