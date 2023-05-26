Veejay Lakshmi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore, down 46.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore in March 2023 down 46.5% from Rs. 20.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 124.02% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2023 down 297.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.
Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 36.55 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.88% returns over the last 6 months and -29.71% over the last 12 months.
|Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.09
|13.85
|20.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.09
|13.85
|20.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.30
|7.30
|18.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.34
|2.47
|-4.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.84
|2.51
|2.78
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.64
|0.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.17
|3.59
|3.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.53
|-2.66
|-0.40
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-2.61
|-0.31
|Interest
|0.08
|0.55
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.51
|-3.16
|-0.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.51
|-3.16
|-0.80
|Tax
|0.11
|0.02
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.63
|-3.18
|-0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.63
|-3.18
|-0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|-6.27
|-1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|-6.27
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|-6.27
|-1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|-6.27
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited