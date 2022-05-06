Veejay Lakshmi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.72 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.72 crore in March 2022 down 9.74% from Rs. 22.96 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 down 1296.92% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 down 65.52% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.
Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 70.40 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.32% returns over the last 6 months and 116.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.72
|23.37
|22.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.72
|23.37
|22.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.80
|15.22
|15.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.48
|0.18
|-0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.78
|2.72
|2.93
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.64
|0.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.31
|3.14
|3.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|1.47
|0.19
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.09
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|1.55
|0.52
|Interest
|0.48
|0.38
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.80
|1.17
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.80
|1.17
|0.02
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.02
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|1.19
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.73
|1.19
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|2.34
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.84
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|2.34
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.84
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited