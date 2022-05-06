 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Veejay Lakshmi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.72 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.72 crore in March 2022 down 9.74% from Rs. 22.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 down 1296.92% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 down 65.52% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.

Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 70.40 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.32% returns over the last 6 months and 116.62% over the last 12 months.

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.72 23.37 22.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.72 23.37 22.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.80 15.22 15.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.48 0.18 -0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.78 2.72 2.93
Depreciation 0.71 0.64 0.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.31 3.14 3.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 1.47 0.19
Other Income 0.09 0.09 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 1.55 0.52
Interest 0.48 0.38 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.80 1.17 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.80 1.17 0.02
Tax -0.07 -0.02 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.73 1.19 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.73 1.19 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 5.07 5.07 5.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.43 2.34 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.52 0.84 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.43 2.34 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.52 0.84 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

