Veejay Lakshmi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore, up 5.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore in June 2023 up 5.31% from Rs. 17.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2023 up 21.24% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2023 up 32.06% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022.

Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 34.11 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.43% returns over the last 6 months and -22.39% over the last 12 months.