    Veejay Lakshmi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore, up 5.31% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore in June 2023 up 5.31% from Rs. 17.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2023 up 21.24% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2023 up 32.06% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022.

    Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 34.11 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.43% returns over the last 6 months and -22.39% over the last 12 months.

    Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.8011.0917.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.8011.0917.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.5711.3018.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.03-4.34-4.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.012.842.60
    Depreciation0.610.640.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.922.173.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.33-1.53-2.76
    Other Income0.310.090.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.03-1.43-2.70
    Interest0.650.080.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.67-1.51-3.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.67-1.51-3.21
    Tax-0.120.110.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.55-1.63-3.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.55-1.63-3.24
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.03-3.21-6.39
    Diluted EPS-5.03-3.21-6.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.03-3.21-6.39
    Diluted EPS-5.03-3.21-6.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Machinery #Veejay Lakshmi #Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

