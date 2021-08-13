Veejay Lakshmi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.63 crore, up 212.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.63 crore in June 2021 up 212.74% from Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021 up 75.17% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021 up 169.72% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2020.

Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 48.00 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)