Veejay Lakshmi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, down 40.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in December 2022 down 40.74% from Rs. 23.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2022 down 367.37% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 189.95% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.