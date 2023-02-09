Veejay Lakshmi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, down 40.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in December 2022 down 40.74% from Rs. 23.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2022 down 367.37% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 189.95% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 36.40 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.11% returns over the last 6 months and -41.76% over the last 12 months.