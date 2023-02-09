Veejay Lakshmi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, down 40.74% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in December 2022 down 40.74% from Rs. 23.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2022 down 367.37% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 189.95% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.
Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 36.40 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.11% returns over the last 6 months and -41.76% over the last 12 months.
|Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.85
|21.18
|23.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.85
|21.18
|23.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.30
|10.59
|15.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.47
|10.09
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.51
|2.65
|2.72
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.59
|2.95
|3.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.66
|-5.73
|1.47
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.11
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.61
|-5.63
|1.55
|Interest
|0.55
|0.53
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.16
|-6.16
|1.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.16
|-6.16
|1.17
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.16
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.18
|-5.99
|1.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.18
|-5.99
|1.19
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.27
|-11.82
|2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-6.27
|-11.82
|0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.27
|-11.82
|2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-6.27
|-11.82
|0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited