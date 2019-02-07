Veejay Lakshmi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.49 crore, down 9.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.49 crore in December 2018 down 9.42% from Rs. 17.10 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 up 82.21% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2018 up 31.58% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2017.
Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 39.00 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and -27.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.49
|23.32
|17.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.49
|23.32
|17.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.28
|15.28
|12.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.36
|-0.69
|-1.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.81
|3.23
|3.23
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.79
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.33
|3.58
|2.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|1.13
|-0.38
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.47
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|1.60
|-0.29
|Interest
|0.15
|0.34
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|1.26
|-0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|1.26
|-0.48
|Tax
|0.16
|0.49
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.77
|-0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.77
|-0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|1.52
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.54
|-1.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|1.52
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.54
|-1.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited