Veejay Lakshmi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.49 crore, down 9.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.49 crore in December 2018 down 9.42% from Rs. 17.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 up 82.21% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2018 up 31.58% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2017.

Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 39.00 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and -27.78% over the last 12 months.