Veejay Lakshmi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.18 crore, up 16.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.18 crore in September 2022 up 16.23% from Rs. 18.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2022 down 690.4% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 down 341.06% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.

Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 45.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -3.22% over the last 12 months.