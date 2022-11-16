 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Veejay Lakshmi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.18 crore, up 16.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.18 crore in September 2022 up 16.23% from Rs. 18.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2022 down 690.4% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 down 341.06% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.

Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 45.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -3.22% over the last 12 months.

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.18 17.85 18.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.18 17.85 18.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.59 18.21 13.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.09 -4.29 -2.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.65 2.60 2.71
Depreciation 0.64 0.61 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.95 3.49 3.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.73 -2.76 1.30
Other Income 0.11 0.06 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.63 -2.70 1.40
Interest 0.53 0.51 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.16 -3.21 0.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.16 -3.21 0.94
Tax -0.16 0.03 -0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.99 -3.24 1.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.99 -3.24 1.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -0.02 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.02 -3.27 1.02
Equity Share Capital 5.07 5.07 5.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.82 -6.39 2.01
Diluted EPS -11.82 -6.39 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.82 -6.39 2.01
Diluted EPS -11.82 -6.39 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Machinery #Veejay Lakshmi #Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am