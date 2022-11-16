English
    Veejay Lakshmi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.18 crore, up 16.23% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.18 crore in September 2022 up 16.23% from Rs. 18.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2022 down 690.4% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 down 341.06% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.

    Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 45.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -3.22% over the last 12 months.

    Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.1817.8518.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.1817.8518.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.5918.2113.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.09-4.29-2.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.652.602.71
    Depreciation0.640.610.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.953.493.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.73-2.761.30
    Other Income0.110.060.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.63-2.701.40
    Interest0.530.510.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.16-3.210.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.16-3.210.94
    Tax-0.160.03-0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.99-3.241.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.99-3.241.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.02-0.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.02-3.271.02
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.82-6.392.01
    Diluted EPS-11.82-6.390.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.82-6.392.01
    Diluted EPS-11.82-6.390.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 16, 2022