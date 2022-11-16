Veejay Lakshmi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.18 crore, up 16.23% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.18 crore in September 2022 up 16.23% from Rs. 18.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2022 down 690.4% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 down 341.06% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.
Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 45.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -3.22% over the last 12 months.
|Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.18
|17.85
|18.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.18
|17.85
|18.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.59
|18.21
|13.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.09
|-4.29
|-2.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.65
|2.60
|2.71
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.61
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.95
|3.49
|3.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.73
|-2.76
|1.30
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.06
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.63
|-2.70
|1.40
|Interest
|0.53
|0.51
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.16
|-3.21
|0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.16
|-3.21
|0.94
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.03
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.99
|-3.24
|1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.99
|-3.24
|1.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|-0.02
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.02
|-3.27
|1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.82
|-6.39
|2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-11.82
|-6.39
|0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.82
|-6.39
|2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-11.82
|-6.39
|0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited