Veejay Lakshmi Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore, up 81.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore in September 2021 up 81.85% from Rs. 10.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021 up 179.33% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021 up 813.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2020.

Veejay Lakshmi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.53 in September 2020.

Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 47.90 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)