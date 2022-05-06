Veejay Lakshmi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.72 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.72 crore in March 2022 down 9.74% from Rs. 22.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 down 3326.42% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 down 65.52% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.

Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 70.40 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.32% returns over the last 6 months and 116.62% over the last 12 months.