Veejay Lakshmi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.85 crore, up 41.4% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.85 crore in June 2022 up 41.4% from Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2022 down 522.06% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022 down 375% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 43.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.19% returns over the last 6 months and -2.27% over the last 12 months.

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.85 20.72 12.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.85 20.72 12.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.21 18.80 7.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.29 -4.48 -0.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.60 2.78 2.17
Depreciation 0.61 0.71 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.49 3.31 2.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.76 -0.40 -0.46
Other Income 0.06 0.09 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.70 -0.31 0.14
Interest 0.51 0.48 0.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.21 -0.80 -0.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.21 -0.80 -0.48
Tax 0.03 -0.07 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.24 -0.73 -0.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.24 -0.73 -0.49
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -- -0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.27 -0.73 -0.53
Equity Share Capital 5.07 5.07 5.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.39 -1.43 -0.96
Diluted EPS -6.39 -0.52 -0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.39 -1.43 -0.96
Diluted EPS -6.39 -0.52 -0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 am
