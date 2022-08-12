Veejay Lakshmi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.85 crore, up 41.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.85 crore in June 2022 up 41.4% from Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2022 down 522.06% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022 down 375% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 43.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.19% returns over the last 6 months and -2.27% over the last 12 months.