Veejay Lakshmi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.85 crore, up 41.4% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.85 crore in June 2022 up 41.4% from Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2022 down 522.06% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022 down 375% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.
Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 43.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.19% returns over the last 6 months and -2.27% over the last 12 months.
|Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.85
|20.72
|12.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.85
|20.72
|12.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.21
|18.80
|7.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.29
|-4.48
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.60
|2.78
|2.17
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.71
|0.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.49
|3.31
|2.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.76
|-0.40
|-0.46
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.09
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.70
|-0.31
|0.14
|Interest
|0.51
|0.48
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.21
|-0.80
|-0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.21
|-0.80
|-0.48
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.07
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.24
|-0.73
|-0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.24
|-0.73
|-0.49
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|--
|-0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.27
|-0.73
|-0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.39
|-1.43
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-6.39
|-0.52
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.39
|-1.43
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-6.39
|-0.52
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited