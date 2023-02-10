 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Veejay Lakshmi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, down 40.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in December 2022 down 40.74% from Rs. 23.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2022 down 374.2% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 189.95% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.85 21.18 23.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.85 21.18 23.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.30 10.59 15.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.47 10.09 0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.51 2.65 2.72
Depreciation 0.64 0.64 0.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.59 2.95 3.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.66 -5.73 1.47
Other Income 0.05 0.11 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.61 -5.63 1.55
Interest 0.55 0.53 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.16 -6.16 1.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.16 -6.16 1.17
Tax 0.02 -0.16 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.18 -5.99 1.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.18 -5.99 1.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.03 -0.02 -0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.21 -6.02 1.17
Equity Share Capital 5.07 5.07 5.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.27 -11.82 2.34
Diluted EPS -6.27 -11.82 0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.27 -11.82 2.34
Diluted EPS -6.27 -11.82 0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited