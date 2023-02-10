English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Veejay Lakshmi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, down 40.74% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in December 2022 down 40.74% from Rs. 23.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2022 down 374.2% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 down 189.95% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

    Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.8521.1823.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.8521.1823.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.3010.5915.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.4710.090.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.512.652.72
    Depreciation0.640.640.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.592.953.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.66-5.731.47
    Other Income0.050.110.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.61-5.631.55
    Interest0.550.530.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.16-6.161.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.16-6.161.17
    Tax0.02-0.16-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.18-5.991.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.18-5.991.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.03-0.02-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.21-6.021.17
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.27-11.822.34
    Diluted EPS-6.27-11.820.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.27-11.822.34
    Diluted EPS-6.27-11.820.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited