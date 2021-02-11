Veejay Lakshmi Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.30 crore, up 16.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.30 crore in December 2020 up 16.65% from Rs. 12.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020 up 128.73% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020 up 241.67% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2019.

Veejay Lakshmi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.40 in December 2019.

Veejay Lakshmi shares closed at 27.45 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)