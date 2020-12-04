VEDAVAAG System Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 12.46 Crore, Down 21.74% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.46 crore in September 2020 down 21.74% from Rs. 15.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2020 up 26.68% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2020 up 13.16% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2019.

VEDAVAAG System EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2019.

VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 29.75 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 52.56% returns over the last 6 months and 21.93% over the last 12 months.