VEDAVAAG System Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore, down 19.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VEDAVAAG Systems are:Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore in March 2023 down 19.96% from Rs. 17.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 down 4.31% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 down 7.26% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2022.
VEDAVAAG System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2022.
|VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 42.57 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.37% returns over the last 6 months and -12.68% over the last 12 months.
|VEDAVAAG Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.12
|14.61
|17.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.12
|14.61
|17.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.75
|0.00
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.88
|-0.92
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.47
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.17
|11.53
|15.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.35
|1.72
|2.62
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.48
|1.73
|2.65
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.47
|1.73
|2.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.47
|1.73
|2.56
|Tax
|0.63
|0.44
|0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.84
|1.29
|1.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.84
|1.29
|1.92
|Equity Share Capital
|22.93
|22.93
|22.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|89.16
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|0.56
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|0.80
|0.56
|0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|0.56
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|0.80
|0.56
|0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited