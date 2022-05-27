 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VEDAVAAG System Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.65 crore, up 4.62% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VEDAVAAG Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.65 crore in March 2022 up 4.62% from Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022 up 26.87% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2022 up 26.8% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2021.

VEDAVAAG System EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2021.

VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 46.45 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

VEDAVAAG Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.65 17.02 16.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.65 17.02 16.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -0.92 1.22 -1.19
Depreciation 0.52 0.53 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.43 12.94 16.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.62 2.33 1.41
Other Income 0.03 0.06 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.65 2.39 1.91
Interest 0.09 0.01 -0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.56 2.39 2.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.56 2.39 2.22
Tax 0.64 0.61 0.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.92 1.77 1.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.92 1.77 1.51
Equity Share Capital 22.93 22.93 22.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 89.16 -- 84.14
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.77 0.66
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.77 0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.77 0.66
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.77 0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 01:33 pm
