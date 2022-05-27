VEDAVAAG System Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.65 crore, up 4.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.65 crore in March 2022 up 4.62% from Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022 up 26.87% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2022 up 26.8% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2021.

VEDAVAAG System EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2021.

VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 46.45 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)