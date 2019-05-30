VEDAVAAG System Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.91 crore, up 26.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.91 crore in March 2019 up 26.38% from Rs. 22.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2019 down 46.78% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2019 down 63.42% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2018.

VEDAVAAG System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.55 in March 2018.

VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 26.05 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.36% returns over the last 6 months and -44.81% over the last 12 months.