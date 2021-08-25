VEDAVAAG System Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.03 crore, up 51.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.03 crore in June 2021 up 51.62% from Rs. 11.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2021 up 38.62% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2021 up 23.14% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2020.

VEDAVAAG System EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2020.

VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 57.30 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 77.95% returns over the last 6 months and 122.96% over the last 12 months.