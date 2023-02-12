VEDAVAAG System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore in December 2022 down 14.2% from Rs. 17.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 down 27.52% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 down 24.66% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2021.