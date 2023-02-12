VEDAVAAG System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore in December 2022 down 14.2% from Rs. 17.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 down 27.52% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 down 24.66% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2021.

VEDAVAAG System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2021.

Read More

VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 51.15 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.44% returns over the last 6 months and -24.67% over the last 12 months.