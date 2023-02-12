English
    VEDAVAAG System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VEDAVAAG Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore in December 2022 down 14.2% from Rs. 17.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 down 27.52% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 down 24.66% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2021.

    VEDAVAAG Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.6118.8617.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.6118.8617.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.02--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.880.771.22
    Depreciation0.470.470.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.5315.2712.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.722.342.33
    Other Income0.000.010.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.732.342.39
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.732.332.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.732.332.39
    Tax0.440.490.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.291.841.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.291.841.77
    Equity Share Capital22.9322.9322.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.800.77
    Diluted EPS0.560.800.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.800.77
    Diluted EPS0.560.800.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited