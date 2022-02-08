VEDAVAAG System Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore, up 11.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore in December 2021 up 11.02% from Rs. 15.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021 up 3.18% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2021 down 2.01% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2020.

VEDAVAAG System EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2020.

VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 72.10 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.09% returns over the last 6 months and 112.06% over the last 12 months.