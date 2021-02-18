VEDAVAAG System Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore, down 1.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore in December 2020 down 1.87% from Rs. 15.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020 down 12.68% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2020 down 17.45% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2019.

VEDAVAAG System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2019.

VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 32.50 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.30% returns over the last 6 months and 30.00% over the last 12 months.