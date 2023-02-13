VEDAVAAG System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.91 crore, down 20.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.91 crore in December 2022 down 20.17% from Rs. 22.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2022 down 35.09% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2022 down 23.52% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021.