VEDAVAAG System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.91 crore, down 20.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.91 crore in December 2022 down 20.17% from Rs. 22.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2022 down 35.09% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2022 down 23.52% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021.

VEDAVAAG System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2021.

Read More

VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 50.40 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.92% returns over the last 6 months and -25.77% over the last 12 months.