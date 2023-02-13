English
    VEDAVAAG System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.91 crore, down 20.17% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VEDAVAAG Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.91 crore in December 2022 down 20.17% from Rs. 22.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2022 down 35.09% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2022 down 23.52% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021.

    VEDAVAAG Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.9124.1022.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.9124.1022.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.711.77--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.992.401.78
    Depreciation1.421.431.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.7315.6416.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.062.863.31
    Other Income0.000.010.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.062.873.37
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.062.863.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.062.863.36
    Tax0.440.490.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.622.372.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.622.372.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.622.372.49
    Equity Share Capital22.9322.9322.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----99.41
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.711.031.09
    Diluted EPS0.711.031.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.711.031.09
    Diluted EPS0.711.031.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
