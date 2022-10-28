Vedanta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,998.00 crore, up 12.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,998.00 crore in September 2022 up 12.4% from Rs. 15,123.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,126.00 crore in September 2022 up 86.83% from Rs. 3,279.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,754.00 crore in September 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 5,380.00 crore in September 2021.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 16.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.81 in September 2021.

Vedanta shares closed at 288.35 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.95% returns over the last 6 months and -4.15% over the last 12 months.