Vedanta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,998.00 crore, up 12.4% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

Net Sales at Rs 16,998.00 crore in September 2022 up 12.4% from Rs. 15,123.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,126.00 crore in September 2022 up 86.83% from Rs. 3,279.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,754.00 crore in September 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 5,380.00 crore in September 2021.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 16.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.81 in September 2021.

Vedanta shares closed at 288.35 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.95% returns over the last 6 months and -4.15% over the last 12 months.

Vedanta
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16,878.00 17,779.00 14,975.00
Other Operating Income 120.00 134.00 148.00
Total Income From Operations 16,998.00 17,913.00 15,123.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,478.00 6,593.00 5,228.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.00 47.00 3.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 712.00 -480.00 67.00
Power & Fuel 4,794.00 5,375.00 2,384.00
Employees Cost 220.00 231.00 214.00
Depreciation 950.00 873.00 727.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,921.00 3,250.00 2,537.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 915.00 2,024.00 3,963.00
Other Income 5,889.00 174.00 690.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,804.00 2,198.00 4,653.00
Interest 1,057.00 858.00 716.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,747.00 1,340.00 3,937.00
Exceptional Items 502.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 6,249.00 1,340.00 3,937.00
Tax 123.00 -334.00 658.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6,126.00 1,674.00 3,279.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6,126.00 1,674.00 3,279.00
Equity Share Capital 372.00 372.00 372.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.47 4.50 8.81
Diluted EPS 16.47 4.50 8.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.47 4.50 8.81
Diluted EPS 16.47 4.50 8.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
