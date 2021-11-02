Vedanta Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15,123.00 crore, up 75.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,123.00 crore in September 2021 up 75.73% from Rs. 8,606.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,279.00 crore in September 2021 up 767.46% from Rs. 378.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,380.00 crore in September 2021 up 164.76% from Rs. 2,032.00 crore in September 2020.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 8.81 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.02 in September 2020.

Vedanta shares closed at 302.15 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.82% returns over the last 6 months and 219.06% over the last 12 months.