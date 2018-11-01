Vedanta Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,690.00 crore, down 6.6% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 9,690.00 crore in September 2018 down 6.6% from Rs. 10,375.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.00 crore in September 2018 down 94.48% from Rs. 471.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,612.00 crore in September 2018 up 0.25% from Rs. 1,608.00 crore in September 2017.

Vedanta shares closed at 211.15 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.24% returns over the last 6 months and -36.37% over the last 12 months.