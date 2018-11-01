Vedanta Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,690.00 crore, down 6.6% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:
Net Sales at Rs 9,690.00 crore in September 2018 down 6.6% from Rs. 10,375.00 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.00 crore in September 2018 down 94.48% from Rs. 471.00 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,612.00 crore in September 2018 up 0.25% from Rs. 1,608.00 crore in September 2017.
Vedanta shares closed at 211.15 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.24% returns over the last 6 months and -36.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vedanta
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,690.00
|9,690.00
|10,375.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9,690.00
|9,690.00
|10,375.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,127.00
|3,026.00
|6,337.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|89.00
|308.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-103.00
|506.00
|-291.00
|Power & Fuel
|2,318.00
|2,028.00
|1,476.00
|Employees Cost
|224.00
|205.00
|200.00
|Depreciation
|800.00
|784.00
|729.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,602.00
|1,662.00
|1,392.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|633.00
|1,171.00
|532.00
|Other Income
|179.00
|107.00
|347.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|812.00
|1,278.00
|879.00
|Interest
|1,049.00
|1,078.00
|888.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-237.00
|200.00
|-9.00
|Exceptional Items
|320.00
|52.00
|472.00
|P/L Before Tax
|83.00
|252.00
|463.00
|Tax
|57.00
|122.00
|-8.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.00
|130.00
|471.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.00
|130.00
|471.00
|Equity Share Capital
|372.00
|372.00
|372.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.21
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.21
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.35
|1.27
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.35
|1.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited