Vedanta Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17,337.00 crore, down 8.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,337.00 crore in March 2023 down 8.8% from Rs. 19,009.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14,872.00 crore in March 2023 up 257.76% from Rs. 4,157.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,540.00 crore in March 2023 up 109.66% from Rs. 6,458.00 crore in March 2022.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 39.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.17 in March 2022.

Vedanta shares closed at 275.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -12.46% over the last 12 months.