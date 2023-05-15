English
    Vedanta Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17,337.00 crore, down 8.8% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17,337.00 crore in March 2023 down 8.8% from Rs. 19,009.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14,872.00 crore in March 2023 up 257.76% from Rs. 4,157.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,540.00 crore in March 2023 up 109.66% from Rs. 6,458.00 crore in March 2022.

    Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 39.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.17 in March 2022.

    Vedanta shares closed at 275.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -12.46% over the last 12 months.

    Vedanta
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16,944.0015,592.0018,841.00
    Other Operating Income393.00240.00168.00
    Total Income From Operations17,337.0015,832.0019,009.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7,199.006,923.007,378.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods91.0027.0054.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks442.00-93.00-470.00
    Power & Fuel3,564.003,712.003,621.00
    Employees Cost242.00233.00233.00
    Depreciation816.001,040.00742.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,065.003,086.002,953.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,918.00904.004,498.00
    Other Income10,806.004,393.001,218.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12,724.005,297.005,716.00
    Interest1,272.001,197.00868.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11,452.004,100.004,848.00
    Exceptional Items3,382.00487.00-96.00
    P/L Before Tax14,834.004,587.004,752.00
    Tax-38.00-97.00595.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14,872.004,684.004,157.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14,872.004,684.004,157.00
    Equity Share Capital372.00372.00372.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.9812.5911.17
    Diluted EPS39.9812.5911.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.9812.5911.17
    Diluted EPS39.9812.5911.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
