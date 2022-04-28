 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,009.00 crore, up 54.48% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

Net Sales at Rs 19,009.00 crore in March 2022 up 54.48% from Rs. 12,305.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,157.00 crore in March 2022 up 188.48% from Rs. 1,441.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,458.00 crore in March 2022 up 104.76% from Rs. 3,154.00 crore in March 2021.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 11.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.87 in March 2021.

Vedanta shares closed at 412.55 on April 27, 2022 (BSE)

Vedanta
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18,841.00 16,187.00 12,305.00
Other Operating Income 168.00 -- --
Total Income From Operations 19,009.00 16,187.00 12,305.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7,378.00 6,195.00 4,521.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 54.00 9.00 76.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -470.00 -223.00 92.00
Power & Fuel 3,621.00 -- --
Employees Cost 233.00 222.00 217.00
Depreciation 742.00 772.00 654.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,953.00 6,202.00 4,423.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,498.00 3,010.00 2,322.00
Other Income 1,218.00 5,040.00 178.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,716.00 8,050.00 2,500.00
Interest 868.00 840.00 813.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,848.00 7,210.00 1,687.00
Exceptional Items -96.00 -24.00 -232.00
P/L Before Tax 4,752.00 7,186.00 1,455.00
Tax 595.00 713.00 14.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,157.00 6,473.00 1,441.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,157.00 6,473.00 1,441.00
Equity Share Capital 372.00 372.00 372.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.17 17.40 3.87
Diluted EPS 11.17 17.40 3.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.17 17.40 3.87
Diluted EPS 11.17 17.40 3.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
