Vedanta Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,009.00 crore, up 54.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,009.00 crore in March 2022 up 54.48% from Rs. 12,305.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,157.00 crore in March 2022 up 188.48% from Rs. 1,441.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,458.00 crore in March 2022 up 104.76% from Rs. 3,154.00 crore in March 2021.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 11.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.87 in March 2021.

Vedanta shares closed at 412.55 on April 27, 2022 (BSE)